YARDS OF THE MONTH AWARDS

On behalf of the City of Chipley, Chipley Garden Club has awarded the following Yards of the Month for April and May 2024. Thanks go out to our winners for contributing to the beauty of our community. Certificates are presented at Thursday Night Lights each month or at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce Third Thursday meeting.

The award for April went to Mac & Judy Sanders at 1315 Brickyard Road.

The award for May went to Christine (Cricket) Napier at 822 8th Street.

If you notice a yard – residential or commercial – that you think may deserve recognition such as beautiful flowers, a notable lawn, improvements, fresh landscaping, please contact YOM Chair Dorothy Odom at 850-638-0536.