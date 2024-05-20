CHIPLEY GARDEN CLUB AWARDED FFGC 2024 GARDEN CLUB OF THE YEAR

The Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc., holds an annual convention every Spring to recognize the accomplishments of its clubs. FFGC consists of over 150 individual clubs and more than 10,000 members – men and women, locals and transplants, retired and employed, young and old, dirt diggers and floral designers. Not only do they garden, they are stewards of the environment –conserving water, protecting pollinators and wildlife, sharing and teaching youth, and supporting their communities.

In April, the following awards were presented to District II’s Chipley Garden Club. In May, District II Director Sue Meyers officially presented the awards to the club at the “end of the club year” meeting.

On behalf of the Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc.:

Butterfly Conservation Award for outstanding work in the field of butterfly conservation and community involved. DSGG’s clubs are located in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Florida.

On behalf of the FFGC:

Special Achievement for a beautiful, informative video on Agri-business and Agri-tourism created by Florida Panhandle Technical College under the direction of Glenda Wilson. This video is available on YouTube.

And the #1 Award….

Garden Club of the Year 2024 in recognition of a Florida garden club which exceeds all aspects of garden club activities. The BEST of over 150 community-based garden clubs in the State of Florida.

Tracy Andrews, Mayor of Chipley, was on hand to present a letter of support from the City, congratulate the club on its accomplishments, and express her appreciation for the club’s work.

Club President Gweneth Collins remarked, “We are honored to be recognized for our hard work and are so proud to receive this award. In addition to these awards, many of our members have obtained Pollinator Garden Certification through the National Garden Club! Anyone interested in joining with us, please call me for more information about the club – 850-260-4049. Come garden with us!”

Awards group – District II Director Sue Meyers with Garden Club members Glenda Wilson, VP Linda Pigott, President Gweneth Collins, Secretary Dorothy Odom, Treasurer Debbie Mitchell and Dania Barnes

Mayor Tracy Andrews addresses the club

Club member Dania Barnes displays her quilt shown at 2024 FFGC Convention

Club members Beth Watford, Juliet Sauls, Dorothy Odom and Jane Nendick at the awards luncheon

Can’t have a garden club event without live flowers! Thanks to Angela Lane’s Flower Garden!