GARDEN CLUB MARCHES THROUGH THE MONTH

Chipley Garden club member met Wednesday, March 6th at Falling Waters State Park for their monthly meeting. The programs of the day were: Falling Waters State Park Update by Park Manager Jacob Strickland, Recycle-Reuse-Repurpose by club members Dania Barnes and Gail Exum, and Invasive Plants by Butterfly/Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson.

The business portion of the meeting was conducted by President Gweneth Collins. Several members noted they planned to attend the FFGC 2024 Spring Convention in Jacksonville. Items discussed included a central meeting location, obtaining NGC Pollinator Certification, plaques for memorial trees, refreshing the Blue Star Marker, a Fun with Flowers program, and updating the monument on Usery Rd. Reports were given on the Washington County Youth Fair, the downtown pots, and the March Yard of the Month which was awarded to the Baldwin Family at 1310 Church Avenue.

The FFGC District II Spring Meeting was held in on Wednesday, March 13th in Panama City at Oakland Terrace Park Clubhouse. Members of Chipley Garden Club and Wausau Garden Club were in attendance along with over 40 members from other Panhandle garden clubs. The program for the day was “A Secret Garden: Creating a Pollinator’s Paradise in Any Space” by Janet Hays who has been recognized locally and statewide for her knowledge of Butterfly Gardening.

On behalf of the City of Chipley, the March Yard of the Month was awarded to Andrew and Gregory Baldwin at 1310 Church Avenue. The Baldwins have been busy with hard and soft landscaping.

Chipley Garden Club has more activities planned for later this month. If you would like more information, please contact Gweneth Collins, Club President, at 850-260-4049.