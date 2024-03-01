FALLING WATERS BUTTERFLY GARDEN GETS A NEW SIGN

On Thursday, February 29 the Butterfly Gardening Team of Chipley Garden Club installed a new informational sign at the Joyce Carter Memorial Butterfly Garden at Falling Waters State Park. The garden has been at the park for over 25 years. The original was planted over twenty-five years old and the garden club, with help from the Boy Scouts, refurbished the walks and bench several years ago. Last year the plants were replaced and additional wildflowers were added. Every year, garden club members fertilize and water, add pine straw mulch (raked up at Falling Waters), and removed the “weeds”.

Team Chair Glenda Wilson remarked, “This is perfect timing! The wildflowers in the garden are just beginning to come back to life and they will be blooming soon. With the flowers come the butterflies. Now they will be easily identified!”

The new sign, which was purchased using garden club funds and a butterfly gardening grant, features color photographs of 32 butterflies, a photo of the falls by club member Cheryl McCall, interesting butterfly facts, and the butterfly life cycle. Special thanks go to Steve Ostrowski at GDS Graphics for developing the sign.

If you’re out at Falling Waters, take time to visit the Butterfly Garden. Butterfly and wildflower gardening are just two of Chipley Garden Club’s projects. If you would like to know more about the club, please contact Gweneth Collins, Club President, at 850-260-4049.