Chipley Farmers Market 2024

We are looking forward to seeing you at the Chipley Farmers Market. Our season opened on April 4, 2024.
685 7th Street Chipley, Florida 32428 (Train Depot)
Days and hours are every Tuesday & Thursdays 10 am- 2pm and Saturday 8 am – Noon
A Giveaway was done on April 18, 2024 a head of cabbage, English peas, onions and a crocheted bag Kim Sasser and her family were the winners.
Watch the Chipley, Florida Facebook page as we are likely to have a daily giveaway
Fresh produce from Lek Henderson & Barry Lunsford not limited to…
- Jellies & Jams
- Salas
- Pepper sauce
- Eggs
- Collards
- Rutabaga
- Onions
- Plants
- Pumpkin bread
Fresh produce from FJ Produce, Frank & Betty Maybon not limited to…
- Jellies & Jams
- Pickled squash
- Corn
- Cabbage
- Tomato
Crafts by Sass- I will take orders
- Crochet item
- Dish cloths 100% cotton
- Soap jackets 100% cotton
- Kitchen Scrubbies
- Bags 100% cotton
- Yip Yip
- Lipstick/chapstick pocket 100% cotton
- Blanks
- Bingo Bags 100% cotton
- Auto diffusers
- Clove