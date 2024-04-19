Chipley Farmers Market 2024

We are looking forward to seeing you at the Chipley Farmers Market. Our season opened on April 4, 2024.

685 7th Street Chipley, Florida 32428 (Train Depot)

Days and hours are every Tuesday & Thursdays 10 am- 2pm and Saturday 8 am – Noon

A Giveaway was done on April 18, 2024 a head of cabbage, English peas, onions and a crocheted bag Kim Sasser and her family were the winners.

Watch the Chipley, Florida Facebook page as we are likely to have a daily giveaway

Fresh produce from Lek Henderson & Barry Lunsford not limited to…

Jellies & Jams

Salas

Pepper sauce

Eggs

Collards

Rutabaga

Onions

Plants

Pumpkin bread

Fresh produce from FJ Produce, Frank & Betty Maybon not limited to…

Jellies & Jams

Pickled squash

Corn

Cabbage

Tomato

Crafts by Sass- I will take orders