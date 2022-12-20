Chipley Christmas Fest Parade Contest 2022 Winners

The Chipley Christmas Fest awarded the trophies and cash prizes to the 2022 Parade Contest winners at the City of Chipley meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Floats were judged by Dr. John Byrd, Wendy Corbin, APRN, and Steven Lisenby, CFO from Northwest Florida Community Hospital – the sponsor for the contest. Congratulations to the winners and a big thank you to all who participated in this year’s contest! We had some great entries and hope to see you all again next year!

First Place – Grace & Glory Worship Center

Second Place – PSA Pageants

Third Place – Lakeside Enterprises