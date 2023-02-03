Chipley Boy Basketball host Port St. Joe Basketball

In the first game of the evening Chipley JV Basketball won their game, followed by Senior Night.

Chipley High School Varsity Boys Basketball recognize their senior basketball players and the senior cheerleaders.

Basketball Players: Antonio Lewis a 2-year participant, Daquayvious Sorey, a 2-year participant, Tyren Watford a 4-year participant, Zephaniah Brunson a 1-year participant.

Team managers were appreciated and honored: Levron McKinnie 1-year served, Kejuan Thomas 1-year served.

Cheerleaders recognized: Braden Banta a 2-year Participant, Ahmani Carswell a 4-year participant, Emma Jeffries a 2-year participant, Audery Shiver 3-year participant.

Port St. Joe won the varsity game by a score of 69- 54.