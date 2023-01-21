Chipley Basketball Host Vernon Basketball

Chipley High School Basketball hosted Vernon Basketball on Thursday 01-19-23.

The Chipley JV boys won by the score of 25- 47. Between the JV boys game and the Varsity girls game, the senior girl players were recognized: Catalina Tankersley, three year participant, Ahmani Carswell, Four year participant, Ty’Asha Ware, four year participant, Morgan Ashcraft, four year participant, Kelcy Cooper, four year participant, Tatiyana Brown, three year participant.

The Girl Varsity game was won by the Chipley won by the score of 16- 56. The last game of the evening was won by the Chipley Varsity boys 26- 58.