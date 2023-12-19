Chico Eric Benefield Obit

Chico Eric Benefield, 43 of Cottondale, passed from this life on December 18, 2023 at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Florida.

Chico was born on March 2, 1980 in Marianna, Florida to Eddie and Lillie (Adkins) Benefield. A lifelong resident of Jackson County, Chico enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his daughter: Kayelissa Benefield of Cottondale, Florida; mother: Lillie Benefield of Cottondale, Florida; two brothers: Eddie Benefield Jr. and Kody Adkins both of Cottondale, Florida; sister: Melissa Adkins of Cottondale, Florida; niece: Shianna Benefield; nephew: Leo Benefield; great niece: Violet Benefield.

A celebration of life will be held 11AM Friday, December 22, 2023 at Obert Funeral Home Chapel (731 Kirkland Road) in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.