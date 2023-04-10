Chick-fil-A Marianna is opening for business on Thursday, April 13.

Locally Owned and Operated: Grace Dampier, the local franchise owner, is looking forward to welcoming and serving the Marianna community. The restaurant will add approximately 125 full- and part-time jobs to the community.

Caring for the Community:

To celebrate the restaurant’s opening, Chick-fil-A Marianna is celebrating 100 local heroes making an impact in the Marianna area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Additionally, Chick-fil-A has partnered with Feeding America to make a $25,000 donation to a local food bank in honor of this new restaurant opening to aid in the fight against hunger