Cheryl Denise Bullard Reyes Obit

Cheryl Denise Bullard Reyes, age 60, passed from this life Monday, October 09, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Pensacola, Florida on May 28, 1963 to James H. and Catherine N. (Nicholas) Bullard.

Cheryl worked as a painter and was dearly loved by her family. She loved horses and the ranch life. She always loved and she will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Phillipe Reyes, sister, Catharine N. Bullard, sister, Linda D. Coley, twin brother, Terrell D. Bullard. Survivors include, two sons, Jonathan B. Bullard, Cody Reyes, one grandchild, Catherine Reyes, her siblings, Ralph, Gail, Mary, Jimmy, Kitty and several nieces and nephews and special friends.

In Lieu of Flowers the family has asked that donations be applied to the services being held for Cheryl.

