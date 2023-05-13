Charlotte Kent Sapp Obit

Charlotte was called home on the afternoon of Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the age of 86. She was born on Orange Hill in Chipley, FL on March 13, 1937, the only child of Reece and Willie Mae Kent. She is survived by her daughter Suzanne Waymire and husband David of Alabaster, Al, and her son Wesley Sapp and wife Patricia of McKeesport, Pa. Also surviving are grandchildren Emily Fogleman (Evan) of Helena, Al, Alexandria Waymire of NYC, William Sapp of Raleigh, NC, Scott Sapp of Lynchburg, VA, and Kaitlin Sheppard of Charlotte, NC.

Charlotte attended the Orange Hill and Chipley school systems growing up and graduated CHS in 1955. She then attended Chipola College, Shippensburg University, and eventually Troy University where she received her Master’s Degree in Education. She is an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an educator’s sorority. She finished her post graduate studies and was raising her children while her husband Bonnell was on overseas assignments with the ARMY.

She was a life-long educator in several different school systems both in the US and abroad. She started teaching 4th grade in Ft Bragg and retired from Kate Smith Elementary School in 1999 after teaching a total of 30 years. She was voted Teacher of the Year at KMS 1984-85. Even after retirement, she often helped at school functions and programs when needed. Her ability to teach, uplift, and encourage young minds is often validated by former students from all over the world.

She was also an active member of the Chipley Garden Club and often attended functions and had groups out to her house for potting. She was an excellent seamstress and could crochet, knit, and often had friends over for quilting. She was very skilled at basket weaving using various methods and mediums. Charlotte made hundreds of blankets and baskets. Each of her baskets is numbered and if you were lucky enough to get one, your name is in a book with the basket number and the date she gave it to you!

Just behind her faith in God was her love for her husband of 62 years, Bonnell Sapp. He was a local boy, who was a football star with a shiny car, that literally took her away! Over the next 20 years, his military career had the family moving every few years to a new beginning where she would always thrive! Their final 20 years together were spent enjoying the simpler things in life. They camped, fished, and travelled all over the US visiting children and the many dear friends they met over the years. In the last years of her wonderful life, she spent most of her time on her Workhorse, riding around and enjoying looking at God’s handiwork. Her favorite, admiring Orange Hill in the distance at sunset.

Charlotte was a faithful member of Oakie Ridge Baptist Church where her family was part of the original founders. She and Bonnell were teachers and stewards of the church and pillars of the community. Her faith in Christ was evident in how she lived her life and the example she set. A celebration of her life will be held at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church on 2791 Gilbert’s Mill Rd, Chipley, FL 32428, on Monday May 15, 2023. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM followed by the funeral at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Chipley Garden Club, c/o Debbie Mitchell-Treasurer, 910 Clayton Rd, Chipley, FL 32428. Donations will be used for the Butterfly Garden at Falling Waters State Park.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net