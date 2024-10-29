Charlie Edward Tharp Obit

Charlie Edward Tharp, 86 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on October 27, 2024 at his home.

Charlie was born on October 3, 1938, in Washington County, Florida to Willie and Gracie (Kent) Tharp. He served in the National Guard Reserves and was a Carpenter by trade. Charlie loved farming, hunting and fishing, and most importantly spending time with his family. He was a faithful member of Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida where he served in multiple positions such as Deacon and the Sunday School Superintendent. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Willie and Gracie Tharp; one sister: Shirley Williams.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Dorothy Tharp of Cottondale, Florida; son: David Tharp and wife Shirley of Cottondale, Florida; daughters: Vanessa Wallin of Cottondale, Florida, Lisa Cook and husband Tim of Graceville, Florida; brothers: Tommy Tharp and wife Liz of Alford, Florida, Doug Tharp and wife Sheryl of Elba, Alabama; sisters: Shelby, Cathrine, and Zelma; grandchildren: Brentney Satterfield and significant other Dennis Mathis of Cottondale, Florida, Leanna Satterfield of Oregon, Chelsea Wallin of Marianna, Florida, Marley Satterfield of Graceville, Florida; ten great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11AM Friday, November 1, 2024 at Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida with Bro. Robert Simmons, Bro. Gerald Vickery, and Pastor Shane Obert officiating. Interment will follow in Sapp Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.