Charles Morgan Lassitter Obit

Charles Morgan Lassitter, 69 of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on January 2, 2023 at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

Charles was born on March 30, 1953, in Red Bay, Florida to James Morgan Lassitter and Lois Melvin. Charles had been a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was a church member of Wausau Assembly of God. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father: James Morgan Lassitter; son: Charles Morgan Lassitter Jr.; wife: Teresa Lassitter.

He is survived by his mother: Lois Jackson; daughter: Susan Gonzalez of Chipley, FL; brother: Tommy Lassitter (Luenelle) of Hester, La.; sisters: Shirley Corbin of Graceville, FL, Janet Corbin of Chipley, FL, Ellen Lassitter of Midland City, AL; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren. A special thank you to Carolyn Hendrix for her love and support in this difficult time.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, January 5, 2022 at Wausau Assembly of God in Wausau, Florida with Rev. Danny Burns officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.