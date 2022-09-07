Charles “Charlie” Ellsworth Taylor Obit

Charles “Charlie” Ellsworth Taylor, 82 of Vernon, passed away from this life on September 6, 2022 at St. Andrews Health and Rehab of Panama City, Florida.

Charlie was born on April 23, 1940, in Washington County, Florida to Ellis Taylor and Essie White. He was a lifelong resident of the Panhandle, and served in the United States Marine Corp. He loved to call his daughter, Penny, who was his pride and joy, “Nickel”. Charlie attended Wausau Assembly of God when his health permitted. He loved to ride his motorcycle and spend time outdoors hunting. A free spirit, Charlie, was always traveling and on the go.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Ellis and Essie Taylor; brothers: Aubrey Smith, Allen Smith, Frank Smith, and Willard Smith; sister: Doris Hires.

He is survived by his daughterz; Penny (Syed) Musavi of Ladson, SC; brother: James (Dana) Taylor of Chipley; sisters: Betty O’Brien of Panama City, FL, Grace Anderson of Oveda, FL; niece: Connie Kowitz of Chipley. FL; 8 grandchildren

A graveside funeral service will be held 10AM Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Wausau, Florida with Bro. Danny Burns officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to St Judes Children’s Hospital.