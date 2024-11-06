Charles Blake Chaney Obit

Charles Blake Chaney, age 92, of Vernon, FL passed from this life on Monday, November 4, 2024 at his home. He was born on April 14, 1932 in Pike County, KY to George T. Chaney and Rissie (Adkins) Chaney.

Charles served his Country and retired from the United States Air Force moving to Vernon, FL with his family almost 40 years ago.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife, Liab (Bapna) Chaney, three sons, John David Chaney and wife Sheila, Chanchai “Jim” Chaney, George T. Chaney, three grandchildren, Kali Chaney, Lana Chaney and Conner Chaney.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

