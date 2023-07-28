CHALK IT UP TO FRIDAY AT THE HISTORY MUSEUM!

It’s almost time for school to start back, but we still have one Friday left – August 4th! In celebration of the last Friday of “the Summer”, Washington County Historical Society invites young and old to a free event – chalking the sidewalks under the pavilion! The event will run from 9AM until 1PM. We have lots of assorted colored chalk and you can let out your creative nature and share it with the world! Bring a snack and have a picnic in the gazebo!

After you’ve spent some time chalking, talk a walk through our museum collections. You never know…you might find your family in there.

The history museum is located at 685 7th Street at the Farmers Market Pavilion. Come celebrate the day with us!