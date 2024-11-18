The Washington County Historical Society hosted a Commemorative Ceremony at the Washington County Veterans Wall on Friday November 15, 2024. The Ceremony honoring Captain Marcel O. Albert featured key speakers from the French Air Force and the US Army (Ret). Dorothy would like to extend her gratitude for everyone who came out for the occasion. Veterans, Community leaders and some of our great local history minded citizens were all there. After the ceremony the group proceeded to Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery where Captain Marcel Albert rests.