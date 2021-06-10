Centers obit

Lowell Centers, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Lowell was born in Camargo, Kentucky, and graduated from Camargo High School in 1948. He received degrees from Union College and the Universities of Kentucky and Georgia, and he completed coursework from Florida State University. He coached various sports, including basketball, football, and track, in Rochelle, Georgia, and Grand Ridge and Graceville, Florida.

He joined the Army in 1951 and was trained as a paratrooper, tank operator, infantryman, and medical assistant. While in the Army at Fort Benning, Georgia, he met Nell Roney; was engaged to her three months later; and married her three months after that. He was a school principal in Unadilla and Montezuma, Georgia, and Marianna, Florida, and served as Jackson County School Superintendent from 1992 to 1996.

Lowell was a member of the Marianna Optimist Club and the American Legion Post #100. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Marianna, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher, as well as a Sunday school superintendent. Lowell was a member of the Fishermen’s Sunday School Class.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Della Centers; and three siblings, Bill (Loretta) Centers, Irene Centers, and Marjorie Elam.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nell; two children, Greg (Vicky) Centers and Sue Ann Tharp; grandchildren, Megan (Todd) Cloud, Taylor Centers, Paige Centers, Shayli Tharp, and Abbey Centers; and great-grandchildren, Finn and Cade Cloud. He is also survived by one brother, John (Carolyn) Centers, and sisters Ruth Wright and Ruby Johnston.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Marianna, with Rev. Vince Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, with James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at First Baptist Church of Marianna.