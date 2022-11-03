Celia Ward Obit

Celia French Ward, 71, of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on November 1, 2022 at her home in Pensacola, Florida.

Celia was born on October 31, 1951 in Panama City, Florida to Wallace Pete and Dorothy Mae French. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was a member of House of Healing in Chipley, Florida.

Celia graduated from the University of West Florida with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting and obtained her Masters in Business Administration at Florida State University. She retired as the Comptroller from NW Florida Community Hospital before continuing to work at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital as the Chief Financial Officer.

From a young age she was a passionate and dedicated Sunday School Teacher and volunteered her time as a book-keeper for her church for over 35 years. She was a loving wife, caring mother, and an adoring grandmother, affectionately known as “Nini” to her grandchildren. Known for her strong, kind, and compassionate spirit and understanding heart, she was always a comfort to any and all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Wallace and Dorothy French; brother: Wallace French.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years: Ronald Albert Ward of Chipley, FL; sons: R. Jeremy Ward (Kurt Goodman) of Pensacola, FL, Joshua Ward (Rebekah) of Pensacola, FL; daughter: Nancy Ward Waits (Jason) of Chipley, FL; brothers: Dennis Kay French (Lucy) of Panama City, FL; Dariel French (Renee) of Panama City, FL; sister in law: Monia French of Panama City, FL; 6 grandchildren: Michael Waits (KateLyn), Trista Jones (John Cody), Lane Adams, Noah Ward, Sterling Ward, Presley Ward.

Funeral service will be held 2 PM, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at House of Healing in Chipley, Florida with Reverend James Warden officiating. Interment will follow in Wachob Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.