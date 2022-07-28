Celedia Grace Burgess Howell Obit

Celedia Grace Burgess Howell

January 3, 1932- July 5, 2022

Loving Wife, Devoted Mother, Cherished Mena

Celedia B. Howell of Bonifay, FL, was welcomed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. She grew up as an only child but was surrounded by an extended family that filled her life with love, taught her many skills, and developed and encouraged her numerous talents.

She was a graduate of Holmes County High School where she made true lifelong friends. She attended Chipola College and worked for the railroad.

She met her husband of 65 years; Frederic Howell and her life was never the same. Theirs was a true love story of deep and abiding love. Their dedication and devotion to one another set a great example of a Christian marriage. Our daddy wrote her love letters and cherished her throughout their long and happy marriage.

Our mother was a very loving, generous, kind and talented individual. She was always taking care of her family. She was an amazing cook (seriously- she made the best cornbread you have ever eaten), she did needlework, custom drapes, upholstered furniture, made our clothes and even our doll clothes. She eventually discovered a passion for hand painting china and then Disney World discovered her. She was the only artist that hand painted china for Disney World. Her business was called “Celedia’s China Corner”.

In her spare time, she visited many who were home bound to take them food, flowers from her garden and little gifts to cheer them up. She would work months on her “Operation Shoe Box” Christmas gifts, she and our daddy adopted a cottage of girls for several years at the Baptist Children’s Home in Tallahassee, and she made white lace angel gowns for babies who were stillborn. She had a never-ending energy for helping others and giving of herself from her heart. Her hands were never idle. She leaves a legacy of love and inspiration to us all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederic L. Howell, her parents, Thomas J. and Florence T. Burgess, her in-laws, Alto and Malzie S. Howell, and her great grandson, Milo Cooper McDaniel.

She is survived by her daughters, Pam Howell McCullough (Rickey), Melinda Howell Fitzpatrick (Dennis), three grandchildren, Blair T. McDaniel (Heyward), Thomas J. McCullough (Michele), Emma Celedia McCullough (Amanda), and five precious great grandsons, Landon, Logan, Grayson McCullough, Sullivan and Cooper McDaniel.

A Celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM, July 30, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Bonifay, FL, Sims Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be at 1:00 PM, July 30, 2022 at First Baptist Church.

Memorial donations can be given to the “Building the Future Fund” at the First Baptist Church of Bonifay.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11.