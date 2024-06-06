Cary Carter Obit

Cary Carter 85, of Marianna, Florida went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2024, at Vitas Healthcare in Panama City, Florida surrounded by his loving family.

Cary was born on July 27, 1938, in Washington County, Florida to Ledger and Pansy Carter.

He made his living as a rodeo cowboy and still holds the record as the 10-time all-around champion at the Silver Spurs Rodeo.He was a man of immense humor and didn’t miss the opportunity to make you laugh. He was an avid fisherman who loved to fish Gap pond when he had the chance. He was a hard worker who loved helping his family with any projects that needed to be done. Sitting down and relaxing was not in his vocabulary.

We welcome all who knew him to join us in celebrating the life of a man who was loved deeply and will be missed.

He is survived by his daughters: Tammy Mattraw (Sam) of Marianna, FL, Shea Barber (Jonathan) of Panama City, FL; sisters: Bobbie Cook of Wausau, FL, Ottis Ellerbee Marianna, FL, Gertrude Nichols of Georgia; grandchildren: Kara Allgood (Jesse), Kyle Mattraw (Theresa), Carter Cass, Laron Cass, Brandon Whitfield, Bryce Barber, Aiden Barber; great grandchildren: Khol Allgood, Jase Allgood along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 10 – 11 AM Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Obert Funeral Home Chapel (731 Kirkland Road). Graveside Service will follow at Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Chris Franklin officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.