Carter Lumber Acquires Townsend Building Supply, Expanding into Florida and Alabama

Kent, OH, October 21, 2024 – Carter Lumber, one of the nation’s largest building materials suppliers, today announced the acquisition of Townsend Building Supply, a building materials dealer with six locations in Southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. This acquisition continues Carter Lumber’s plans for growth in the South and positions the company for further expansion in these two states.

This acquisition strengthens Carter Lumber’s position in key markets while enhancing Townsend Building Supply’s capabilities through greater access to capital, increased purchasing power, and key industry relationships. Townsend Building Supply will become part of the Carter Lumber Family of Companies and will continue to operate under its distinct brand.

“Florida and Alabama have been in our sights for years as part of our strategic southern expansion. With Townsend’s established presence and solid reputation, we’re able to hit the ground running in both states,” said Jeff Donley, President/COO of Carter Lumber. “Both companies share a rich history of core family values and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. We look forward to demonstrating to Townsend’s customers and employees why we believe Carter Lumber is the best company in this industry.”

“We’re excited for this next phase of Townsend. Our top priority was finding the right partner for our customers and employees, and Carter Lumber is the perfect fit,” said Turner Townsend, CEO of Townsend Building Supply. “We’ve worked tirelessly to expand our capabilities and provide an unbeatable work environment for our team. This acquisition will accelerate the progress we’ve made and drive further success.”

“From our first conversation, both Turner and Michael Townsend made it clear that taking care of their employees was what mattered most to them, and they would not consider partnering with anyone who did not share those same values,” said Adam Lombard, Sr. Vice President for Carter Lumber.

With the acquisition finalized, Carter Lumber and Townsend Building Supply will work together to integrate systems and operations seamlessly, ensuring that customers experience no disruption in service. Over the next twelve months, Carter Lumber plans to invest heavily in Townsend’s current locations to expand capabilities and services for customers across southeastern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Jeff Donley continued, “We are excited to prove ourselves in these new markets as we have many times in our company’s history. I am certain our employees and customers will feel that commitment immediately.”

About Carter Lumber

Founded in 1932 in Akron, Ohio, private and family-owned Carter Lumber is the United States’ fifth largest professionally focused lumber and building material supplier. The company services its primarily professional builder customers through its more than 180 locations across 15 states. Carter Lumber operates under five uniquely branded divisions: Carter Lumber, Holmes Lumber Company, Kight Home Center, Kempsville Building Materials, and Townsend Building Supply. For more information about Carter Lumber, visit https://www.carterlumber.com/

About Townsend Building Supply

Founded in 1944, private and family-owned Townsend Building Supply provides top-quality hardware, lumber and building materials to contractors and homeowners. The company has six locations throughout the Wiregrass region of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. For more information about Townsend Building Supply, visit https://www.townsendbuildingsupply.com/