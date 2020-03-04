Carswell obit

Mrs. Sarah Pauline Franklin Carswell, age 93, of Graceville, Florida passed away March 3, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 20, 1927 in Jackson County Florida to the late Willie Reamous ‘Ream’ Franklin and Lucy Pauline Marse Franklin.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carswell was preceded in death by her husband, William Leonard Carswell, four brothers, Reamus Franklin, Carlton Franklin, Elbert Franklin and R.W. Franklin, four sisters, Lena Bush, Fannie Foreman, Nadine Bodnar and Imogene Vorse, and a great grandson Cooper Reid Fuller.

Mrs. Carswell is survived by one son, Danny Carswell of Roopville, GA; two daughters, Sue Carswell of Graceville, FL and Ann Madden of Alpine, CA; four grandchildren, Tony Bailey, Shannon Bailey Steinmetz, Shane Fuller and Jamie Carswell; eight great-grandchildren, Josiah Steinmetz, Eden Steinmetz, Jackson Bailey, Marshal Bailey, Katy Fuller, Mary Beth Fuller, Sarah Claire Carswell and Lacey Carswell; one sister, Nan Tindell; one brother, Roland Franklin; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Graceville, Florida with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at Peel Funeral Home.