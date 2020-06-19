Carroll obit

Mrs. Phyllis Marie Carroll, age 78, of Bonifay, Florida passed away June 18, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 22, 1942 in Panama City, Florida to the late Ivy Yates and Ruby Horten Yates.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carroll was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Daniel ‘Tommy’ Carroll, two grandsons, Wade Carroll and Clayton Carroll, one brother, James Yates and one sister, Myrtle Yates.

Phyllis is survived by one son, Clint Carroll and wife Kelli of Dothan, AL; one daughter, Rhonda Carroll and Mike Gilmore of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Margaret Chancey of Lynn Haven, FL; eight grandchildren, Isabella Carroll, Canaan Carroll, Nicholas Dawsey, Chasity Miller, Sy Shores, Nellie Mazzone, Billy Land and Charity Bauldree; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Winterville Assembly of God Church with Rev. Mitch Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11 AM to 12 PM at Winterville Assembly of God Church.