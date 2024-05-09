Carrie R. “Mickey” Wilson Obit

Carrie R. “Mickey” Wilson, 97, of Graceville, FL went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2024. She was born on June 18, 1926 in Ashford, AL to the late Rufus Rabon and Carrie (Johnson) Rabon.

In 1943 Carrie and her family moved to Chipley, FL where she started her senior year of school at Washington County High School. After graduating high school, Mickey worked for Southern Bell as one of the first switchboard Operator in Chipley.

Mickey met the love of her life, Theo, originally of Pensacola FL. Mickey and Theo married February 14th, 1947. After starting their family, Mickey was a stay-at-home mom for many years and in 1969, Mickey went to work as a Teacher’s Aid at Kate M. Smith Elementary School for many years. Mickey and Theo were blessed with four girls.

Mickey was very active in the local Chipley Eastern Star and served as their Secretary for 20 years. Mickey enjoyed reading, fishing, painting and her plants. She enjoyed playing board and card games with her friends for many many years.

Mickey was a member of First Baptist Church of Chipley. She loved her Lord, loved the church and her church family. She served faithfully most of her adult life in various positions, including the nursery, Sunbeams, choir, Sunday School, WMU, Triple L and the church library. Mickey had many friends from the various groups that she loved dearly.

Mickey also loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. They were her pride and joy and she loved them deeply.

Mickey was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Mallie L. Rabon and Willis E. Rabon; and her husband, Theodore R. Wilson. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Karen (Larry) Tagert and her granddaughter, Brandy Nicole Stenstrom.

Mickey is survived by her daughters, Vivian Adams and husband John of Chipley, FL; Renee Neal and husband Don of Prattville, AL; Michele Cooper and husband Ed of Lebanon, TN; Grandchildren: Gina Carter (Gil); Shane Adams, Shaun Tagert, Heidi Tagert, Christen Huffman, Ashley Bryant, Jarett Cooper (Brittany), Keri Ryals (Patrick). She is survived by great grandchildren: Mariah Dodd (Ricky), Madison Pemberton (Seth), Talor Adams (Savannah), Lauryn Adams, Brooklyn Adams, Lucas Tagert, Lily Tagert, Nessa Prater, Laila Cotton (Timothy), Isabella Huffman, Charlotte Huffman, Kyrin Clark, Laney Ness (Steven), Emma Bryant, Cody Bryant, Elijah Cooper, Gabe Cooper, Nolen Cooper. Mickey is survived by six great great grandchildren and three on the way. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and a very special friend, Ann Johnson.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2024 at First Baptist Church of Chipley. The family will receive friends for Visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. The Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. Interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted but Donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Chipley at 1300 South Blvd. Chipley, FL 32428.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net