Carolyn Gunter Carter Obit

Carolyn Gunter Carter, age 93, passed from this life Thursday, February 16, 2023 at The Blake at Panama City Beach, Florida. She was born in Pensacola, Fl. on December 17, 1929 to Wesley and Gladys (Wilson) Rivers.

In 1947, she graduated from Pensacola High School. On February 15th, 1947, she and William H. Gunter eloped to Pascagoula, Miss. They made their first home in Pensacola and came to Chipley in 1952.

This lady has been a Christian influence in the church and in the community. She joined First Presbyterian Church on May 24, 1970. She has served as Church Historian, Director of Bible School, coordinator of Youth Activities, on the Pastor Search committee, Sunday School and Bible School Teacher, Chaperoned youth groups to Montreat. In 1977, she was elected Deacon and later ordained as an elder. In 1959, she started work with the Florida Home Extension Services here in Washington County. She retired in 1988 after 29 years.

Carolyn is preceded by her parents; Gladys Anderson and Wesley Rivers, her first husband: Billy Gunter, her second husband; Ralph Carter, her step-father; Charles Anderson, her son and daughter-in-law; Bill and Gail Gunter. She is survived by her children; Andi Gunter Patterson and husband Joe, Charles W. Gunter and wife Donna, her sister, Dolores Pare and husband Dan, her grandchildren; Canita Peterson and husband Casey, Mini Watson and husband Jamie, Matt Patterson, Cher Martin and husband Sean, Jeremy Patterson and wife Summer, LeAnn Gunter Johns and husband Barry, Morgan Burleson and husband Jared, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 20, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church in Chipley, Florida. Interment will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10:00 A.M. before the service.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net