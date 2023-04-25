Carolyn Frost Wren Obit

Carolyn Frost Wren, 92 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on April 23, 2023 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

Carolyn was born December 23, 1930 in Dania, Florida to Lincoln and Mary “Valeda” Hudson Frost. She had been a resident of the Florida Panhandle for nearly half a century and worked as a secretary in the insurance industry. Carolyn was gifted musically, playing both the piano and organ for Sunny Hills Presbyterian Church and Shiloh Baptist Church where she was a member. She had a true servant’s heart and volunteered often at the Habitat for Humanity, local clinics, and in the Washington County School system. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Lincoln and Valeda Frost; husband: Dale E. Wren; brothers: Andrew “Ace” Frost, Lincoln Frost Jr.; sister: Rebecca “Becky” Shepperson; niece: Karen Mersereau; nephew: Andrew “Andy” Frost.

She is survived by her nieces: Janis McPhail (Ray) of Chipley, Florida, Dawn Frost of Chipley, Florida, Julie Riley (John) of Eustis, Florida; nephew: Stephen Frost (Carron) of Atlanta, Georgia; brother: Lewis Frost (Carol) of Grand Island, Florida; sister-in-law: Norma Frost of Chipley, Florida; numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11AM Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Tim Brigham officiating. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 10-11AM Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Shiloh Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to your local hospice or to the Lucky Puppy Rescue of Bonifay, Florida