Carmichael speaks to patient care class

Ethan Carmichael, former Chipley High School graduate who is studying at the University of Florida School of Medicine to become a medical doctor, spoke to the Patient Care class at Florida Panhandle Technical College on June 29. Ethan gave an informative presentation about the process of applying to medical school, and shared helpful strategies for students intending to further their education in the medical field. After his presentation, he answered questions for students and offered advice about their future career options.

