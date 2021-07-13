Carmichael speaks to patient care class

Ethan Carmichael, former Chipley High School graduate who is studying at the University of Florida School of Medicine to become a medical doctor, spoke to the Patient Care class at Florida Panhandle Technical College on June 29. Ethan gave an informative presentation about the process of applying to medical school, and shared helpful strategies for students intending to further their education in the medical field. After his presentation, he answered questions for students and offered advice about their future career options.
FPTC Director Larry Moore (left) expressed appreciation to Ethan Carmichael (center) for inspiring the students to further their education as they build upon the foundational medical programs offered at FPTC. Also pictured is Rhonda Wilson, instructor of the Basic Healthcare Course that was being taught this summer. She also teaches Patient Care Technician, CNA, Phlebotomy, and Medical Administrative Specialist.
Pictured from left: FPTC Director Larry Moore, Ethan Carmichael, and Jiranda White, director of Federal Programs. White extended appreciation on behalf of Joseph Taylor, superintendent of Washington County Schools, and the school district, for Carmichael volunteering to share helpful information to prepare FPTC students for future endeavors.
For more information about the programs offered at FPTC, call 850-638-1180 or visit www.fptc.edu.