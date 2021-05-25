Carlton obit

Charles Burton Carlton, Jr., age 96, of Marianna died Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Marianna.

He was born in Largo, FL July 11, 1924 to Charles Burton Carlton, Sr., and Thelma King Carlton. Junior was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Marianna.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Irma Nell Bufkin; brothers, Franklin Haywood Carlton and Jack Wesley Carlton.

Junior is survived by his wife, Thelma Pilcher Carlton of Marianna; daughter, Janet Carlton Carson of Sarasota; stepdaughter, Beth Pilcher Bundy & husband, Kevin of Grand Ridge; granddaughter, Catherine Jane Carson & husband, Michael Wesley Meltzer of Orlando; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Pastor Vince Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 1-2 PM, one hour prior to the funeral at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make contributions to the charity of choice.