Carjacking in Jackson County

On Saturday June 26, 2021 at approximately 2:24 PM, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received information in reference to an armed subject in the area of Overpass Road. The suspect had attempted a carjacking in Houston County and was observed on Overpass Road, where he discarded a camper. A Deputy with the Uniform Patrol Division responded to Overpass Road and encountered the suspect vehicle, a white Ford pickup truck with a flatbed. The suspect immediately turned into a field, where he abandoned the vehicle, fleeing on foot. The Deputy detained the female suspect Ashley Marie Hop who identified Nicholas James Davis as the driver. Hop was found to be in possession of a firearm. Davis was suspected to be armed with a 9mm handgun and also had warrants for his arrest out of Illinois for Violation of Parole. The vehicle he was driving was determined to be stolen out of Illinois and the camper he had discarded was reported stolen from Kynesville Highway in Jackson County earlier this morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Tracking team was activated and a perimeter was established with the assistance of Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. A track was initiated which led to Wilmington Court. While continuing the track, deputies on Wilmington Court were advised by a homeowner that their vehicle had been stolen. The track concluded at the residence of the stolen vehicle. A BOLO was immediately entered statewide and units checked multiple areas, but were unable to locate Davis. The investigation is ongoing and as it progresses charges will be filed.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2016 slate gray Chevrolet 2500 LTZ bearing Florida specialty tag C-OLDS. The vehicle has a black vinyl bedcover on the bed and a chrome University of Florida specialty tag with a green gator head affixed to the front. Davis is approximately 6’02” tall, 260 pounds, with brown hair, and was last seen wearing no shirt, grey and bright green shorts, and a ball cap. Davis should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should immediately contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or toll free at 888-804-8494. Tips can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersofjacksoncountyfl.com.

Sheriff Edenfield would like to extend his sincere gratitude to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, The Florida Highway Patrol and The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for their assistance.