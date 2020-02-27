Campbell obit

Deacon L.C. Campbell, of Chipley, Florida, answered the call of his Heavenly Father, and transitioned from this earthly life on February 21, 2020. He was 76 years old and a native of Dothan, Alabama.

Deacon Campbell received the precious gift of life on July 20, 1943 in Dothan, Alabama to the parentage of Lonnie Lee and Pensula Campbell. He was educated in the public-school system of Houston County Alabama, attending Carver High School. Being raised in a Christian home, Deacon Campbell accepted Christ as his personal Savior and became a member of the Alabama Avenue Missionary Baptist Church of Dothan, Alabama, where he served at the Chairman of the Deacon Board, under the leadership of Rev. Kenneth Robinson. Upon relocating to Florida, he connected with the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, serving on the Deacon Board until his demise. Deacon Campbell was a licensed carpenter and tile contractor for more than 45 years.

Those left to remember the legacy of Deacon Campbell include his devoted companion and caregiver: Royce L. Douglas of Chipley, Florida; son: Jeremy McKenzie of Dothan, Alabama; four sisters: Ann Campbell Richardson of Newark, New Jersey, Carolyn Wilson of North Carolina, Shirley Campbell and Annie Fiin, both of Dothan, Alabama; two brothers who preceded him in death: Rudolph Campbell and Freddie Campbell; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 AM CST, Friday, February 28, 2020 from the sanctuary of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Bonifay, Florida, with pastor, Rev. Cleve Wedderburn, Dr. Rufus Wood, Elder Tony Howard, Rev. Malcolm O. Nelson, and Elder Floyd Harper, providing the ministry of comfort. Immediately following the Celebration of Life, Deacon Campbell’s earthly remains will be coached and laid to rest in the Gates of Heaven Cemetery of Dothan, Alabama with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida entrusted with arrangements.

The Public Viewing will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6-8 PM CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. Deacon Campbell will lie in repose one hour prior to services on Friday at the church.