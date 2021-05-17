Calvert obit

Sandra Lee Calvert, age 77, passed on peacefully to her forever home on May 14th, 2021 from pancreatic cancer.

We celebrate her heavenly reunion with her beloved husband of 26 years, Reverend Robert (Bob) Calvert; her parents, Floy and Olin Davis; and her many siblings and relatives who went on before her. Her children, Julie Yarbrough, Jena Poole, Jon Yarbrough, Jennifer Ramsey, Andrea Butler, and Barbara Grant will carry her memory with them always. She also has several cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews that will carry on her legacy of love.

Sandy’s devotion and faith inspired everyone she knew, most recently in the communities of Alford and Marianna, FL that she called home for the past 18 years. She worked diligently alongside her husband in the ministry for Greenwood United Methodist Church, Bascom United Methodist Church, and First United Methodist Church of Marianna, FL in various ways from children’s ministry to women’s studies and community outreach programs.

Her unwavering faith was an inspiration to everyone who met her. Her love ran deep for others and her happiest moments were when she could make others smile. Sandy was blessed by many friendships, from the instant connection with Sue and JW Dilmore, to her lifelong bond with her niece, Gail. There are many who were near and dear to her heart.

She was the constant companion of her husband, encouraging and caring for him as he courageously battled Parkinson’s disease. She was his “angel” and their love for one another was timeless.

The compassion from her church “families,” neighbors, friends, and family and the care team of Dr. Stephen Spence and his staff at Internal Medicine and Covenant Care Team will always be remembered. Those who visited, called, sent cards, and brought meals were deeply appreciated.

Interment will be at Roswell First United Methodist Church Columbarium in Roswell, GA with Reverend Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating. More service details are forthcoming. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please mail donations to First United Methodist Church in Marianna, FL or Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, KY.

“Her children stand and bless her, her husband praises her: there are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all!” (Proverbs 31: 28 and 29)