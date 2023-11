Cade Culbreth signed a baseball scholarship with Tallahassee Community College Thursday afternoon in front of family and friends at Chipley High School. Cade, 6’3 230 lb. first baseman, will be joining the Panhandle Conference next fall. He has been a three-year starter for the Tigers. Cade was very instrumental in the Tigers run to the State Championship last spring. Outstanding young man with character. We wish Cade the best.