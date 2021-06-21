Burkett obit

Robert “Frank” Burkett, age 92 of Greenwood, Florida, passed from this life on June 18, 2021 at his residence.

Frank was born on February 13, 1929 in Newcastle, Texas, to Claude Burkett and Daisy Ellen Ward. Frank was a lifelong resident of Texas, but has resided in the panhandle of Florida for the last 9 months; He had a strong work ethic and worked in the trucking and car transportation industry, in banking for 25 years, and even booked and promoted country music. Frank was a member of Westlake Chapel in Graham, Texas. Frank was known for his servant’s heart, he was willing to drop whatever he was doing to lend a hand in any circumstance. A favorite pastime of Frank’s was watching wrestling, or as he liked to call it, “raslin”. He also enjoyed working in the yard, and spending time with his family whom he adored.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Claude and Daisy Burkett.

He is survived by his loving wife: Alice Louise Burkett of Greenwood, FL; daughters: Debbie Cuddeford (Dan) of Watauga, TX, Kala Edwards of Saginaw, TX; step-daughter: Kimberly Reed (James) of Greenwood, FL; step-sons: Douglas Hussey of Marianna, FL, Ralph Hussey of Keller, TX; brother: Jimmy Burkett (Cindy) of Oklahoma; sisters: Shirley Norton (Gary) of Texas, Faye Perkins of Texas; grandchildren: Shanda, Heather, Stephanie; 2 great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of local arrangements. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10AM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Westlake Chapel in Graham Texas with Rev. Gary Riley officiating.

Westlake Chapel is located at 701 FM 1148 Graham, Texas 76450.