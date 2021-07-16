Burglary at Vernon drugstore

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a concerned citizen on July 13 at approximately 8:56 p.m. The citizen advised that Vernon Discount Drugs, 3248 Main Street in Vernon, was broken into and two suspects were exiting the store and getting into a dark colored car. The car left the scene traveling north on Dawkins Street.

BOLO:

Black male, with dreads, 5’10’’– 6’1’’, 140-170 lbs., exited driver’s seat and acquired a 16’’ cement block and walked to the front door. The block was thrown into the window and entry was gained into the pharmacy.

Unknown race, male 6’0’’— 6’2’’, 180-200 lbs., exited the passenger side rear and followed.

Suspects went through the bottom door frame and ran to the rear of the store and went behind the counter. The subjects were in and out of the store in approximately 40 seconds. They exited the store and returned to their vehicle with an undisclosed amount of controlled substances. Vehicle departed and traveled south on Dawkins Street.

If you have any information, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.