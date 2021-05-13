Burdette obit

Barbara Ann Burdette, age 59, of Grand Ridge, FL, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Barbara was born December 13, 1961 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Lohis and Frances Reynolds. She enjoyed dancing, journaling, cooking, and singing with her kids.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Randle Eason, Jamie Shook, and Gail Britt.

She is survived by her daughter, Nikki Burdette of Sneads; son, Kenneth Alan Burdette of Jonesburg, GA; brothers, George and Cutis Eason; two grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.