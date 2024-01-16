Frank S. Buckbee Obit

Frank S. Buckbee, age 75, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on January 13, 2024 at his home. He was born on November 14, 1948 in Miami, FL to the late John R. Buckbee and Margaret E. (Smith) Buckbee.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Maggie Buckbee.

Survivors include two brothers, George Buckbee and wife Darlene of Chipley, FL, Joe Buckbee and wife Lynn of Ocean Springs, MS, one sister, Edna Colaprete of Hilton, NY and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net