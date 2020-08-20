Bryant obit

Patricia Ann Bryant, age 73, of Caryville, FL, went home to be with the Lord on August 19, 2020 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City.

Patricia was born on January 13, 1947 in Montgomery, AL, to William Cook and Sylvia Reynolds Cook. Patricia moved to Caryville from Milton in 1983. She worked as the head-cook for Piggly Wiggly in Bonifay, and she was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Sylvia Cook; husband: Frankie Jr. Bryant I; brothers: William Cook, Ronnie Cook, David Cook; sisters: Lula Cook Bradley, Carolyn Cook, Frances Cook, Betty Cook, Margie Cook; great-grandson: Colton McClendon.

She is survived by her sons: Frankie Jr. Bryant II of Caryville, James Richard Bryant of Caryville; daughters: Sylvia Lou Woods of Panama City, Theresa McClendon (Keith) of Chipley; brother: Jesse Cook of Pace; grandchildren: Tammy Bryant, Chris McClendon (Sabrina); great-grandchildren: Selyna McClendon, Styrla McClendon, Carsyn McClendon.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, at First Baptist Church in Chipley with Bro. Mike Orr officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley directing.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at First Baptist Church, 1300 South Blvd, Chipley.

The CDC Guidelines for Covid-19 will be enforced for the service. Please remember to maintain social distance; MASKS will be mandatory.