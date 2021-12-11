Bruce Wayne Green Obit

Bruce Wayne Green, age 78, passed from this life Friday, December 10, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Campbellsburg, Indiana on June 19, 1943 to Bruce Wayne Green and Margaret H. Hughes. Bruce was an Electrical Instructor at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, FL. He loved being a teacher, fishing and working on cars. Bruce was a veteran for the United States Navy.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Loretta Kemp. Bruce is survived by his loving wife; Judith Green, two sons; Curtis Wayne Green and Melvin Henson, four daughters; Tamara Henson, Tonya Henson, Dana Henson and Necole Carnley, 11 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Bruce’s memorial will be by cremation and in lieu of flowers donations are to be made to the Florida Panhandle Technical College in Bruce Green’s name at 1757 Hoyt Street Chipley, Florida 32428.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net