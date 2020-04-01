Brown obit

Rolando Tyshawn Brown, of Vernon, Florida, answered the call of the Savior on March 28, 2020. He was 31 years old.

“Shawn”, as he was affectionately known, was born on October 17, 1988 to the parentage of Miriam (Bush) Barradas and Terrance Brown in Bay County, Florida. He was educated in the public-school system of Washington County, FL; graduating in the Vernon High School Class of 2007. A few years after graduation, Shawn made the heroic decision to enlist and serve in the U.S. Army.

Those left to remember and cherish the his legacy include his wife: Shaneekqua Brown of Caryville, Florida; daughter: Nayiri Miriam Brown and her mother, Judith Jean-Baptiste, of Orlando, Florida; parents: Miriam (Luis) Barradas of Ebro, Florida, and Terrance Brown of Vernon, Florida; maternal grandmother: Millie Jackson of Ebro, Florida; four sisters: Lanyhia Hogans of Ebro, Florida, Teaih Andrews of Mobile, Alabama, Mia Andrews of Montgomery, Alabama, and NiaYania Peterson of Vernon, Florida; four brothers: Jamik Hogans of Ebro, Florida, Terraunce Brown of Vernon, Florida, Terrel Brown of Tallahassee, Florida, and Joshua Brown of Atlanta, Georgia; god-son: Zaden Bell of Ebro, Florida; along with a large host of aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Rolando’s Life will be held 3 PM CST, Saturday, April 4, 2020 from the sacred grounds of the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with Pastor William K. Brown and Pastor Louis D. Brown, officiating.

Public Viewing will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 from Noon-7 PM CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.cooperfhchipley.com.