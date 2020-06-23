Brown obit

James Edward “Jim” Brown, 76, of Bascom, Florida died at his home June 20, 2020.

He and his wife, Rebecca have lived in Bascom since 1998, but previously resided in St. Petersburg, Florida. Jim was a deputy sheriff with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department with over 29 years of decorated service. He also served his country as both a United States Army Reserve and United States Air Force Reserve Military Policeman.

Jim was preceded in death by parents, Weyman Tucker Brown and Ruth Elizabeth Brown of St. Petersburg, Florida.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Rebecca and their son, Matthew Brown and his wife, Sylvia Brown; grandsons, Mitchell Brown, Harrison Brown, and Timothy Brown. He is also survived by his brother, John Brown and his wife, Brenda Brown along with nieces, Randi Spinnanger and Sara Holmes.

Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Mount Olive Baptist Church with Dr. James Newell officiating, accompanied by Reverend Steven Welch, and Reverend John Wesley Spivey.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until service time at Mount Olive Baptist Church.