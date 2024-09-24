Brone Nakas Obit

Brone Nakas, 98 of Sunny Hills, Florida, passed from this life on September 12, 2024, at her home, in the presence of her loving family.

Brone was born on May 23, 1926, in Lithuania to Veronika & Vincentas Budzinauskas. She and her husband Alfonsas lived in the Detroit, MI, area for more than three decades before moving to Sunny Hills, FL, in 1986, She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sunny Hills. Brone enjoyed reading, gardening, and sewing, She will be remembered for her charitable works, including, leading the Sunny Hills Chapter of Child’s Gate to Learning, which benefits disadvantaged children in Lithuania. Brone was proud of her Lithuanian heritage, often reciting Lithuanian poetry for Lithuanian community celebrations. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband Alfonsas Nakas; and six siblings.

She is survived by her daughter Vida Nakas of Sunny Hills, FL; sons R. John Nakas (Christina) of Stevensville, MI and Victor A. Nakas (Kristina) of Towson, MD; grandchildren Emilija Nakas, Jonas Nakas (Eva), and Audra Dugandzic (Matthew); great grandchildren Joseph and Jonas Dugandzic; and cherished nieces and nephews in the U.S., Lithuania and Australia.

The funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2024 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sunny Hills with Father Paul Moody officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends from 9:30a.m.-10:00 a.m. in church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Child’s Gate to Learning, 14911 127th Street, Lemont, IL 60439, in Brone’s memory.