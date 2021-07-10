Brendemuehl obit

Betty S. Brendemuehl, 95, passed away peacefully at home on July 6, 2021 in Marianna, Florida.

Betty was born August 1, 1925 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. While living in Milwaukee, she completed her teaching degree at what was then Milwaukee State Teachers College. She met and married her husband, Ray, in 1950. His career with the US Forest Service took them to the research station in Marianna in 1957, where they lived happy and full lives.

Betty began teaching in the Jackson County School System, where she taught 8th grade science for 23 years. While teaching, she completed her masters at Florida State University. Post retirement, she enjoyed family trips, travel, and volunteering with the Jackson County Public Library. She had a lively passion for reading and bridge-especially duplicate bridge.

Betty was preceded by her husband of 65 years, Ray Brendemuehl; her parents, Albert and Rose Stock; as well as her siblings: Albert, Mell, Richard, and Paul Stock.

She is survived by her three children: Dr. Judy Brendemuehl of Logan, West Virginia; Dr. Jim Brendemuehl and wife, Laura, of Auburn, Alabama; Robby Brendemuehl and wife, Connie, of Freeport, Florida. In addition, survivors include grand children: Gabe Rushden and wife, Kasey, of Charleston, West Virginia; Jamie Gaston and husband, Connor, of Alabaster, Alabama; and Stacey Vorwald and husband, Austin, of Jacksonville, Florida.. Betty was blessed with her first great grandchild, William Rushden, this past February.

The family is gathering for a private celebration of her life, and would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Memorial donations may be made in honor to the First Presbyterian Church, 2898 Jefferson Street, Marianna, FL 32446, or a charity of your choice. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Sharon Hamm for her friendship and care. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.