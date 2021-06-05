Brazile obit

Mary Ellen Matthews Brazile, age 92, of Westville, Florida, passed in her sleep June 3, 2021 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

She was born December 27, 1928 in Geneva, Alabama, to the late Ewell Quincy Matthews and Nora Reba Childs Matthews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton A. Brazile, two sons, Ronnie Tadlock and Randy Tadlock, two brothers and five sisters.

Mrs. Brazile is survived by three sons, Jim Tadlock and Nancy of Dothan, AL, Tim Miller and Sherri of Westville, FL, Greg Miller of Westville, FL; two daughters-in-law, Ada Tadlock of Geneva, AL and Illeta Tadlock of Chipley, FL; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary loved her church family and was an active member of Westville Community Baptist, sewing, cooking, and having large family gatherings. Perhaps her greatest joy were her 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Wherever she went, Mary brought love, light, and laughter. She single-handedly raised her five sons and treated others with respect and dignity regardless of their station in life.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, June 7, 2021, in the Westville Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 to 7 PM at Peel Funeral Home.