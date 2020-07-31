Bradley obit

Sylvia Lucille Bradley passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020 at Seminole Manor in Donalsonville, GA.

She was born on August 5, 1938, in Pensacola to the late Rosby Lee and Vivian May Cooke. Sylvia married John C. Bradley, Sr. on September 12, 1959. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, and aunt.

Sylvia was an excellent cook and housekeeper. She enjoyed cross-stitching, baking, and creating beautifully decorated cakes. She always supported her children as they made their way in the world and accepted them for who they are.

Sylvia was a member of Lovedale Baptist Church in Bascom, but was unable to attend services for several years before her passing.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rosby Lee “R.L.” Cooke, Jr.; and son-in-law, David Graziadei.

Syliva is survived by her devoted husband, John; son, John “Clint” Bradley, Jr. (Michael Hopkins) of Hornell, NY; daughter, Edith L. Bradley of Tallahassee; daughter, Cynthia Bradley-Graziedei of Bascom; brother, Richard Cooke (Patricia, Felicia, and Rick) of Milton, and sister, Jane Drew (Susan and Michael) of Enterprise, AL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org/).

Private graveside services will be conducted in Milton at Stickland Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family is deeply thankful to the staff of Seminole Manor and Integrity Hospice, who cared for Momma during the past few months.