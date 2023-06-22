Brad Derek Reagan Obit

Bradford “Brad” Derek Reagan, age 54, of Marianna, FL passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at his residence.

Brad was born in Savannah, GA on November 18, 1968 to June Corbitt and Royce Reagan. Brad had a deep passion for woodworking and sailing. He possessed an innate ability to create works of art through his craftmanship. After graduation from high school, Brad served his country as a US Marine. He served aboard the USS Blue Ridge stationed off the coast of Japan. His warm smile, kind heart and enthusiasm touched the lives of everyone he encountered.

Brad is survived by his father, Royce Reagan and wife, Jackie of Marianna, FL; mother, June Corbitt of Marianna, FL; brother, Kit Reagan of Marianna, FL; sister, Tori Wiggins and husband, Scott of Marianna, FL; step-brothers, Scott Miller of Denver, CO and Wade Miller of Jackson, MS; aunts and uncles, Nan and Dennis Allen, Wayne and Sandy Reagan, Redetha and Bill Stewart; nieces and nephews, Cameron Oliver and wife, Connor, Reagan Oliver, Emma Reagan, Cole Reagan, Grant Miller, Tyler Miller, Savannah Miller, Caroline Miller, as well as two great nieces, Emmalee Oliver and Layla Miller. As well as many loving cousins.

Brad, you will forever remain in our hearts.

A memorial service to celebrate Brad’s life will be 4 P.M., Friday, June 23, 2023 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor LaVon Pettis officiating. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 3 P.M. until the time of service at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made in his name to The American Heart Association or Partners for Pets.

Condolences may be made online at www.mariannachapelfh.com