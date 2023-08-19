Bozeman Jamboree

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

by- Amber Maxwell

On Thursday, August 17th, 2023, Bozeman High School hosted the Kick-off Classic, which included three teams and three games. The teams were:

– The Bozeman Bucks

– The Arnold Marlins

– The Vernon Yellow Jackets

Each game consisted of two ten-minute quarters. The final scores are as follows:

Game 1: Bozeman Bucks vs. Arnold Marlins          – Final Score: 28-0

Game 2: Vernon Yellow Jackets vs. Arnold Marlins  – Final Score: 14-7

Game 3: Bozeman Bucks vs. Vernon Yellow Jackets   – Final Score: 26-0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.