Bozeman Jamboree

by- Amber Maxwell
On Thursday, August 17th, 2023, Bozeman High School hosted the Kick-off Classic, which included three teams and three games. The teams were:
– The Bozeman Bucks
– The Arnold Marlins
– The Vernon Yellow Jackets
Each game consisted of two ten-minute quarters. The final scores are as follows:
Game 1: Bozeman Bucks vs. Arnold Marlins – Final Score: 28-0
Game 2: Vernon Yellow Jackets vs. Arnold Marlins – Final Score: 14-7
Game 3: Bozeman Bucks vs. Vernon Yellow Jackets – Final Score: 26-0