Bozeman Jamboree

by- Amber Maxwell

On Thursday, August 17th, 2023, Bozeman High School hosted the Kick-off Classic, which included three teams and three games. The teams were:

– The Bozeman Bucks

– The Arnold Marlins

– The Vernon Yellow Jackets

Each game consisted of two ten-minute quarters. The final scores are as follows:

Game 1: Bozeman Bucks vs. Arnold Marlins – Final Score: 28-0

Game 2: Vernon Yellow Jackets vs. Arnold Marlins – Final Score: 14-7

Game 3: Bozeman Bucks vs. Vernon Yellow Jackets – Final Score: 26-0