Boswell obit

Mr. James William Boswell, age 83, of Vernon, Florida passed away May 14, 2021 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida.

He was born June 12, 1937 in Vernon, Florida to the late Hubert Horace Boswell and Hope Simmons Boswell.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Boswell was preceded in death by one sister, Kaye Boswell.

Mr. Boswell is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lavern Boswell of Vernon, FL; three children, Huey Boswell of Vernon, FL, Cheryl Brock and husband Stacey of Vernon, FL, and April Undieme and husband Dan of Panama City, FL; seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

James worked 47 years as an engineer for the Florida Department of Transportation. He was in the Florida National Guard for several years. Fishing was a hobby, but his passion included working on the fire trucks and fire station and serving many years in the position of Fire Chief for the Vernon Fire Department. He also served as a Council Member and Mayor of the City of Vernon.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in the Vernon City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Tuesday from 1 to 2 PM at Peel Funeral Home Vernon Chapel. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.