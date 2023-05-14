Born Learning Trail Ribbon Cutting

A special ribbon cutting event on Tuesday, May 16th, at 10:30am, at the Chipley Library. We at the library are passionate about kids learning and we are excited to partner with the Washington County Health Department to install the 1st (but hopefully not the last) United Way Born Learning Trail in Washington County at our main library branch in Chipley.

The Born Learning Trail is a series of 10 interactive signs that offer fun, active learning activities for young children and their families. It helps parents, caregivers and communities create quality engagement opportunities when out on a stroll or visiting the local library.

I hope to see you all next Tuesday as we have a chance to celebrate a new and exciting opportunity for learning for children in our community. Light refreshments will be served after the ribbon cutting in the Majorie Sangaree Meeting Room inside the library.